‘A disgrace to the Champions League’ – Liverpool’s easy win over Villarreal compared to Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte as Jason Cundy says FAN could’ve played alongside Virgil van Dijk

talkSPORT host Jason Cundy delivered a scathing rant about the performance of Villarreal in their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, branding it a ‘disgrace to the Champions League’. The Reds eased to a two-goal advantage in the first leg of their semi-final at Anfield thanks to an own-goal from Pervis Estupinan and a Sadio Mane strike […]