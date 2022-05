Virgil van Dijk admitted he would not want to face Liverpool’s lethal strikers after Villarreal failed to contain the ruthless Reds. Sadio Mane became the third Liverpool player to score 20 goals this season as Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield 2-0 on Wednesday. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have also […]