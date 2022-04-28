Djed Spence tipped to choose Tottenham over Arsenal transfer for one key reason
Published
NottinghamshireLive brings you the latest Nottingham Forest news as Premier League clubs are set to chase Djed Spence's signature this summer.Full Article
Published
NottinghamshireLive brings you the latest Nottingham Forest news as Premier League clubs are set to chase Djed Spence's signature this summer.Full Article
Djed Spence has been one youngster linked with a move to Tottenham but comments made about the 21-year-old could cause a dilemma..