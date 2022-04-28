Dallas Cowboys are favored to draft Boston College OL Zion Johnson with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Cousin Sal and Geoff Schwartz disagree on who the Cowboys will draft first.Full Article
2022 NFL Draft: Who will the Dallas Cowboys draft first? I FOX BET LIVE
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dallas Cowboys LIVE 2022 NFL Draft - 1st Round Pick Coming Up...
The 2022 NFL Draft is here and the Dallas Cowboys first round pick is coming up! Who will the Cowboys take in the first round? Who..
Rumble