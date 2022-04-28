2022 NFL Draft: Who will the Dallas Cowboys draft first? I FOX BET LIVE

Dallas Cowboys are favored to draft Boston College OL Zion Johnson with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Cousin Sal and Geoff Schwartz disagree on who the Cowboys will draft first.

