IPL 2022: CSK beat SRH by 13 runs as MS Dhoni begins captaincy stint with a win

IPL 2022: CSK beat SRH by 13 runs as MS Dhoni begins captaincy stint with a win

DNA

Published

Chennai Super Kings registered a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as MS Dhoni began his captaincy stint in IPL 2022 with a victory.

Full Article