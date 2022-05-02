KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR vs RR IPL Match No. 47 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 2

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match No. 47 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KKR vs RR, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.