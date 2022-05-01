‘Never say never’ – Granit Xhaka refuses to rule out becoming Arsenal captain again as midfielder says he’s ‘ready’ to take armband
Granit Xhaka has refused to rule out becoming Arsenal captain again. The midfielder was originally stripped of the armband by Unai Emery after an incredible outburst at his own fans in October 2019. He then refused the captain’s armband during their win over Brentford earlier this season, after Alexandre Lacazette was substituted. However, the Swiss […]Full Article