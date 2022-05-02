Baker Mayfield trade talks reportedly fell through during NFL Draft I UNDISPUTED

Baker Mayfield trade talks reportedly fell through during NFL Draft I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports

Published

The NFL Draft came and went yet Baker Mayfield remains in Cleveland. The Carolina Panthers were rumored to be interested in acquiring the QB after the first round of the draft ended, but despite reported discussions between the two teams, nothing ever materialized. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless weigh in on Baker's future.

Full Article