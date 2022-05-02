An emotional Ronnie O'Sullivan described his win over Judd Trump as "the greatest result I've had" after 'The Rocket' prevailed 18-13 to win a record-equalling seventh world titleFull Article
Ronnie O'Sullivan breaks down in floods of tears after record-equalling snooker title win
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Touching Judd Trump words left Ronnie O'Sullivan in floods of tears and 'blew him away'
Daily Star
Ronnie O'Sullivan was an emotional wreck after beating Judd Trump to secure a record-equalling seventh world title, and the pair..