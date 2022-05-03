Few could have predicted club runner Ellis Cross's shock victory over four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah on Monday. Nobody except Cross himself maybe.Last Friday, when working his day job at a running shop in sleepy Surbiton, south...Full Article
Meet the retail assistant who paid £37 to beat four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah
