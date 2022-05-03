Touching Judd Trump words left Ronnie O'Sullivan in floods of tears and 'blew him away'

Touching Judd Trump words left Ronnie O'Sullivan in floods of tears and 'blew him away'

Daily Star

Published

Ronnie O'Sullivan was an emotional wreck after beating Judd Trump to secure a record-equalling seventh world title, and the pair shared a lengthy embrace post-match

Full Article