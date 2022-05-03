Ronnie O'Sullivan was an emotional wreck after beating Judd Trump to secure a record-equalling seventh world title, and the pair shared a lengthy embrace post-matchFull Article
Touching Judd Trump words left Ronnie O'Sullivan in floods of tears and 'blew him away'
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ronnie O'Sullivan breaks down in floods of tears after record-equalling snooker title win
An emotional Ronnie O'Sullivan described his win over Judd Trump as "the greatest result I've had" after 'The Rocket' prevailed..
Daily Star