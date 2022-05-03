‘Roman Abramovich has a challenge here’ – Simon Jordan responds to David Dein’s grassroots proposal as Chelsea takeover becomes ministerial talking point
Published
Simon Jordan has hailed David Dein’s idea of giving proceeds from the Chelsea sale to help grassroots football in England, but insisted that only Roman Abramovich can decide if it’s viable. The former Arsenal co-owner wrote to the minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, to recommend that a sum of £750million from […]Full Article