Punjab Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Punjab Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Mid-Day

Published

Kagiso Rabada claimed an excellent four-fer (4/33) and helped Punjab Kings, after losing the toss and bowling first, restrict Gujarat Titans to 143/8 in 20 overs despite a hard-fought fifty by Sai Sudharsan (64 not out off 50

Full Article