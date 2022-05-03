All day torrential rain sluiced the tight streets in this tiny outpost of eastern Spain and in the evening Liverpool rode out another storm to reach the Champions League final.For 45 minutes this was the night when the hunt for...Full Article
Football: Liverpool produce second-half stunner to secure place in Champions League final
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
When is the Champions League final in 2022?
Wales Online
Liverpool, Villarreal, Real Madrid and Man City are battling it out for a place in the Champions League final; here is everything..
-
Jurgen Klopp achieves stunning feat after reaching Champions League final but muted celebrations and Mohamed Salah comments show Liverpool aren’t stopping here
talkSPORT
-
Luis Diaz fights back the tears after reaching Champions League final as Liverpool star is labelled ‘one of the greatest January signings ever’
talkSPORT
-
Liverpool survive stunning Villarreal comeback to turnaround ‘insipid’ first-half display and reach Champions League final in Paris
talkSPORT
-
Sadio Mane closing in on Frank Lampard’s Champions League record ahead of major semi-final second leg clash against Villarreal
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Villarreal v Liverpool LIVE commentary and team news: Reds look to seal place in Champions League final by seeing off Unai Emery’s Yellow Submarines
talkSPORT
Liverpool travel to Villarreal tonight for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash. The Reds won 2-0 at Anfield..
-
Villarreal v Liverpool betting offer: Get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with Bet365
talkSPORT
-
Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal: Talking points as Reds break down Yellow Submarine resistance
SoccerNews.com
-
‘Absolutely top’ – Thiago Alcantara is at the peak of his power for Liverpool and Premier League club have David Moyes to thank for vetoing Manchester United transfer
talkSPORT
-
News24.com | Quadruple-chasing Liverpool hitting all the right notes
News24