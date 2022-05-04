Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook reveals paramedics saved father’s life after cardiac arrest before Bournemouth clash

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook has revealed his father suffered a cardiac arrest before the Championship clash with Bournemouth on Tuesday. The ex-Cherries captain thanked paramedics for saving his father’s life in a post on Twitter following Forest’s 1-0 defeat. Cook, 31, started the match against his former club, who sealed automatic promotion to the […]

