World Snooker Championship: Watch some of the best shots of the tournament
BBC Sport takes a look at some of the best shots of the 2022 World Snooker Championship at The Crucible.Full Article
Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan's best shots from the World Championship final as he wins his seventh title with an 18-13 win over Judd..
Watch the best shots from the second session of their World Championship semi-final as Judd Trump takes an 11-5 lead over Mark..
Watch the best shots as six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Stephen Maguire in their World Championship quarter-final.