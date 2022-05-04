‘Play better!’ – Jurgen Klopp jokes about Liverpool team talk after Villarreal scare and hails ‘mentality monsters’ for reaching Champions League final
Published
Jurgen Klopp had a simple message for his Liverpool players at half-time during their 3-2 comeback victory at Villarreal on Tuesday night. The Reds progressed to the Champions League final, as expected after a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield in the first leg, but the Spanish minnows made them sweat. Liverpool saw their advantage wiped […]Full Article