Liverpool will play every game possible this season as Jurgen Klopp’s side reach Champions League final – but it’s been done before, including by Jose Mourinho
Published
Liverpool’s progression to the Champions League final means they will have played every single fixture possible this season – but they’re not the first to achieve this mammoth feat. The Reds are on course for the unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup, while they sit second in the Premier League and have further […]Full Article