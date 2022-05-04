CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni joins Virat Kohli in exclusive 200 appearances club in IPL
Published
MS Dhoni completed 200 IPL appearances for Chennai Super Kings as he led CSK against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
MS Dhoni completed 200 IPL appearances for Chennai Super Kings as he led CSK against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.Full Article
If MS Dhoni achieves this record, he will become the 2nd batter after Virat Kohli for RCB to hit 200 sixes for a single franchise..