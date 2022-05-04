The NFL announced that the Green Bay Packers will face the New York Giants in London during the 2022 season - with Packers taking to social media to showcase their desire to attend the matchFull Article
Green Bay Packers fans already asking for tickets as NFL confirms London matches
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
London’s NFL matches confirmed with Packers set to play in capital
The NFL have today confirmed the schedule for the three matches to be played next season in London. The Minnesota Vikings and New..
City A.M.