Roy Hodgson: Watford boss will not be at the club next season and expects to retire
Published
Watford boss Roy Hodgson says he will not be at the club next season and does not expect to manage in the Premier League again.Full Article
Published
Watford boss Roy Hodgson says he will not be at the club next season and does not expect to manage in the Premier League again.Full Article
Roy Hodgson has revealed that he will leave Watford at the end of the season. The 74-year-old got the job at Vicarage Road in..