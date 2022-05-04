‘Jesse Lingard is the architect of his own downfall’, says Simon Jordan, who compares Manchester United man to ex-Arsenal star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang after controversial Instagram post
Simon Jordan believes Jesse Lingard did not necessarily deserve a proper farewell from Manchester United as he compared the midfielder to former Arsenal star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. It’s been an underwhelming season for Lingard, who’s made just 22 appearances this season with only four of them starts. Lingard’s contract expires in June, and he isn’t the […]Full Article