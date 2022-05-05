Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta knocked out of game after hit by Bruins' David Pastrnak
Published
The Carolina Hurricanes were down to the organization's No. 3 goaltender Wednesday night after a collision during the first period.
Published
The Carolina Hurricanes were down to the organization's No. 3 goaltender Wednesday night after a collision during the first period.
Antti Raanta made 35 saves in his first NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs start, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins 5-1..