Liverpool reveal new Nike home kit for 2022/23 season, which features You’ll Never Walk Alone trim and new tribute to 97 Hillsborough victims, but some fans aren’t keen on ‘boring’ design
Published
Liverpool are still in the hunt for a famous quadruple, but it has not stopped them from releasing their new home kit for the 2022/23 campaign. However, while the team is enjoying red hot form on the pitch, the reception from fans for this new kit has been rather on the cold side. Club partners […]Full Article