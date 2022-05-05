Ancelotti earns ‘Don Carlo’ status with incredible week of Champions League records and firsts, as Real Madrid manager explains iconic picture smoking cigar after LaLiga title victory
It’s hard to believe when he was at Everton less than a year ago, but Carlo Ancelotti is now writing his name in European football’s history books once again. An astonishing last-minute comeback win over Manchester City saw the Italian set yet another benchmark in the Champions League, just days after achieving an incredible feat […]Full Article