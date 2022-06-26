WATCH: Joe Root's magical reverse sweep over third-man vs Neil Wagner

Joe Root pulled off an absolute ridiculous reverse sweep on Day 4 of the third Test match between England and New Zealand on Sunday (June 26). Root's reverse sweep shot which got him six runs off the Kiwis pacer Neil Wagner took the social media by surprise. It was a risky shot in the 22nd over of the innings when Root switched his position and smacked Wagner for a six over third man. The former England skipper gave a sheepish smile to the New Zealand bowler right after his astonishing shot that got the crowd on their feet.