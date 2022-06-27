Sue Barker won a Grand Slam title, nearly went blind after dog bite, became Queen of Wimbledon, Andy Murray says ‘it’s like talking to mum’ but legendary broadcaster is now retiring
Wimbledon 2022 will mark the end of an era as Sue Barker will step down after 30 years of hosting the tournament's TV coverage. Barker has been the familiar face to millions through the highs and lows at SW19, from iconic matches and rain delays to British heartbreak and triumph. The 66-year-old believes the time