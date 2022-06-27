England v India: Sam Billings added to squad for fifth Test at Edgbaston
Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings is added to the England squad for the rearranged fifth Test against India at Edgbaston starting on Friday.Full Article
Wicketkeeper Sam Billings earns a call-up after featuring in the last two days of the New Zealand Test where he filled in for the..