Christian Purslow reveals Aston Villa's grand Villa Park plan as 'world class' designs drawn up
Published
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa news as Christian Purslow gives an update on the redevelopment of Villa Park.Full Article
Published
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa news as Christian Purslow gives an update on the redevelopment of Villa Park.Full Article
Aston Villa have announced plans for a stadium expansion with the aim to turn Villa Park into a ‘world class’ venue, increasing..