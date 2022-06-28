Nick Kyrgios admits to spitting in direction of fan as he slams ‘rowdy’ and ‘disrespectful’ crowd after his first-round win at Wimbledon
Nick Kyrgios has admitted to spitting towards a fan at Wimbledon during his first-round win on Tuesday. The Australian was aggrieved by the behaviour of the crowd throughout his victory over Brit Paul Jubb, labelling them 'rowdy' in his on-court interview. And, after hitting his winning shot in the five-set win, Kyrgios turned towards a