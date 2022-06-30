'Next Paige Spiranac' Claire Hogle never wanted to be golfer but mum made her play

'Next Paige Spiranac' Claire Hogle never wanted to be golfer but mum made her play

Daily Star

Published

Claire Hogle is gunning for Paige Spiranac's crown of the 'Queen of Golf' and the rising social media influencer has revealed her love for the sport comes from her parents

Full Article