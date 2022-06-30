West Ham to pull out of race for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma and focus on Jesse Lingard after Hammers dealt James Ward-Prowse blow
West Ham are ready to pull out of an ambitious swoop for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, talkSPORT understands. The Hammers held talks with Villarreal over a £35million move for the Netherlands star earlier this week. However, manager David Moyes is believed to have reservations about signing the former Bournemouth star. West Ham are still waiting […]