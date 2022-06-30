AUS vs SL 1st Test: Galle Stadium's stand falls off due to heavy rain, WATCH

AUS vs SL 1st Test: Galle Stadium's stand falls off due to heavy rain, WATCH

Zee News

Published

Sri Lankan off spinner Ramesh Mendis dismissed David Warner (25) lbw and had Marnus Labuschagne (13) caught by Asitha Fernando on Day 1

Full Article