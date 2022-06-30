‘Absolute quality’ – Paulo Dybala headlines list of Juventus exits as former Man United and Tottenham target moves on along with Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi
Paulo Dybala leads the list of high-profile names leaving Juventus this summer. The Argentine international has been the subject of transfer speculation with the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Inter Milan all keen on a move for the player who is out of contract. Dybala made 293 appearances for Juve, scoring 115 goals and […]Full Article