Richarlison wouldn’t get into Arsenal’s starting XI, says Jack Wilshere, who jokes he’s emigrating to Australia if Tottenham win the Premier League
Richarlison will improve Tottenham's squad but he wouldn't get into Arsenal's starting XI, believes Jack Wilshere. The Everton forward is closing in on a £50million move to Spurs, who have had a very productive transfer window. Wilshere says the Brazilian 'could be one to watch' at Spurs, however, Richarlison wouldn't be guaranteed a start in […]