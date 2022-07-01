Jul.1 - Alfa Romeo looks set to keep Formula 1's first Chinese driver on board for another season. Earlier, it appeared likely that the Swiss-based team's favourite junior, 18-year-old Theo Pourchaire, would become Valtteri Bottas' next teammate. But according to both Auto Motor und Sport (Germany) and the Swiss newspaper Blick, Guanyu Zhou looks to.....check out full post »Full Article
Alfa Romeo team set to keep Zhou for next season
