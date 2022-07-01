Mikel Arteta told 'ideal' next £61m Arsenal transfer after Edu completes Gabriel Jesus swoop
Published
Arsenal Transfer News: Mikel Arteta has been told who Edu must sign next amid the Gunners' fruitful start to the summer windowFull Article
Published
Arsenal Transfer News: Mikel Arteta has been told who Edu must sign next amid the Gunners' fruitful start to the summer windowFull Article
Mikel Arteta now must decide which players under contract at Arsenal for the 2022/23 season he should keep after completing deals..