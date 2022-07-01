Jul.1 - "Talks" about the future with Haas are now well underway, Mick Schumacher has admitted. After a tumultuous period in the relationship between the struggling young German and his Haas boss Gunther Steiner, both sides now say they are in calmer waters. "I never doubted myself," the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher said.....check out full post »Full Article
Schumacher admits contract talks for next year are on now
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Inside Joe Aribo's Rangers transfer exit talks as Southampton plot next move despite hardline Ibrox stance
The Nigeria international is in the final year of his contract with the Scottish Cup winners with a move to St Mary's on the cards.
Daily Record