Leeds accused of letting Kalvin Phillips join Man City ‘on the cheap’ by ex-star Danny Mills – but Simon Jordan insists England midfielder is just ‘OK’ at £42m
Published
Kalvin Phillips is set to join Manchester City from Leeds for £42million – and that fee has caused a bit of a stir in the talkSPORT studio. The England international, 26, is undergoing a medical with the Premier League champions on Friday and the transfer is expected to be announced imminently. Phillips has emerged as […]Full Article