Latest Leicester City transfer news as Leeds United hold transfer advantage to Brendan Rodgers' side.Full Article
Leeds United can blow Leicester City out of the water in three-way transfer battle
Leicester Mercury0 shares 4 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City dealt transfer blow as European giants launch bid for target
Leicester Mercury
Latest Leicester City transfer news from LeicestershireLive as AC Milan make an opening bid for target Charles De Ketelaere amid..
Leicester City and Leeds United dealt huge blow in fresh transfer twist
Leicester Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Leicester City 'confident' of beating Leeds United to €40m Charles De Ketelaere transfer
The latest Leicester City transfer news from LeicestershireLive as the Belgian forward continues to be linked with a move to the..
Leicester Mercury