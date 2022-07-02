USFL DFS, Championship Game 2022: Top DraftKings daily Fantasy football picks, advice from proven expert
Published
CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, R.J. White, shares his USFL DFS strategy for Sunday's Championship GameFull Article
Published
CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, R.J. White, shares his USFL DFS strategy for Sunday's Championship GameFull Article
DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings gives Travelers Championship DFS advice for tournaments like the DraftKings $800K Pitch + Putt