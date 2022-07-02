Piers Morgan reveals message he’s sent to Cristiano Ronaldo to try and lure him to Arsenal for link-up with Gabriel Jesus amid reports he’d asked to leave Manchester United
Published
Piers Morgan has revealed that he’s already sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo in an attempt to lure him to sign for Arsenal this summer. Ronaldo has reportedly asked Manchester United to let him leave this summer, if the right offer comes in. According to The Times, Ronaldo has told the club of his wish […]Full Article