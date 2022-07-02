British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton discourages fans booing Max Verstappen
Published
Lewis Hamilton says he disagrees with fans at the British Grand Prix booing his rival Max Verstappen, saying: "We're better than that."Full Article
Published
Lewis Hamilton says he disagrees with fans at the British Grand Prix booing his rival Max Verstappen, saying: "We're better than that."Full Article
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been booed by Lewis Hamilton fans ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix following his stormy rivalry..
Max Verstappen returns to the scene of his controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton as the favourite to win the British Grand..