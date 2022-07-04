Lakers: LeBron James Really Wants To Play With Kyrie Irving in LA [RUMOR]
According to reports, LeBron James is rooting hard for the Lakers to acquire Kyrie Irving.Full Article
Irving is threatening to sign with the Lakers for peanuts if a sign-and-trade can't be worked out
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving won a ring together before, and it may not have been their last ... 'cause Matt Barnes tells TMZ..