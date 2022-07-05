Tyrell Malacia dreamed of returning to Old Trafford one day after playing there for Feyenoord youth and spoke to Robin van Persie about Manchester United as transfer edges closer
Tyrell Malacia can’t wait to return to Old Trafford having made a promise to himself as a kid. The 22-year-old highly-rated full-back will finalise his move to Manchester United after undergoing a medical at the start of the week. Malacia, who will cost the Premier League side around £12.9m, once played United in a youth […]Full Article