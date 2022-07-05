Mauricio Pochettino sacked by Paris Saint-Germain as club confirm appointment of Christophe Galtier as new manager

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino as manager and announced Christophe Galtier as his successor. Ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino leaves the Parc des Princes after 18 months in charge. The Argentine will be replaced by former Lille and Nice head coach Galtier, the French champions have confirmed. Pochettino delivered a Ligue 1 title […]