Chelsea urged to prioritise Raheem Sterling above ‘overrated’ Neymar as Cristiano Ronaldo links dismissed despite Todd Boehly interest
Published
Chelsea have been told to prioritise signing Raheem Sterling over Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, with the latter labelled ‘overrated’. The Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly is considering moves for both of the stars, according to reports, with Chelsea seen as one of a limited number of destinations that could afford either player. The American billionaire […]Full Article