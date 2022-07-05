Brandon Williams angrily grabbed Christian Eriksen but then hugged him when he realised who fouled him during Premier League game – now the pair could be Manchester United teammates
Published
There was a lovely moment in the Premier League last season when Brandon Williams and Christian Eriksen clashed. Williams, on loan at Norwich from Manchester United, was seemingly rugby tackled by Eriksen – then playing for Brentford – and his initial anger turned into a hug when he realised who had brought him down. Eriksen […]Full Article