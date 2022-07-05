Meet Gordon Reid: The ten-in-a-row Grand Slam wheelchair doubles champion, Wimbledon hopeful, inspiration to new generation, and supported by Andy and Jamie Murray
A Grand Slam title haul of 21, Paralympic gold, calendar Slam, ten-in-a-row… the list of records Gordon Reid holds is astounding. The wheelchair tennis star from Scotland has won everything over the last decade in the sport and is still striving for more. With doubles partner Alfie Hewett, Reid won his ten straight Grand Slam […]Full Article