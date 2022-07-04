Martin Brundle tells Gary Lineker not to praise ‘reckless’ British Grand Prix protesters who could have ‘been sliced into 100 pieces’ but Sebastian Vettel says ‘there’s no time to waste’ in climate change battle
Published
Martin Brundle has told Gary Lineker protesters at the British Grand Prix could have been ‘sliced into 100 pieces’ but Sebastian Vettel, like Lewis Hamilton, has defended them. Lap one of the race saw seven ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters invade the Silverstone circuit before taking a seat on the Wellington straight as cars went past. […]Full Article